Fahadh Faasil-starrer 'Joji' wins top honour at Swedish International film fest

"Joji", which released on Amazon Prime Video, is inspired by Shakespeare's tragedy "Macbeth" and presents a "twisted version" of the plot.

Published: 23rd September 2021 06:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2021 08:39 PM   |  A+A-

Fahadh Faasil in 'Joji'.

Fahadh Faasil in 'Joji'. (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Fahadh Faasil's Malayalam feature film Joji has won the top honour at the Swedish International Film Festival, the actor announced on Thursday, September 23, 2021.

The 39-year-old actor shared the news on Facebook, revealing that the Dileesh Pothan-directed film won the best international feature film award at the film gala.

"Good News from Sweden ! JOJI won The Best International Feature Film Award @ the Swedish International Film Festival (SIFF) 2021," he posted.

Joji, which released on Amazon Prime Video, is inspired by Shakespeare's tragedy Macbeth and presents a "twisted version" of the plot filled with greed, ambition, murder and mystery, set in a plantation family in Kerala.

FROM OUR ARCHIVES | Joji Review: A chilling, Coen-esque crime drama

The crime drama revolves around Faasil's character Joji, an engineering dropout living with his iron-fisted father and two brothers.

When his father falls ill, Joji looks forward to finally getting his share in the property but his dreams are dashed when his father starts recuperating, forcing him to take an extreme step.

At the time of the film's release, Faasil told PTI that the movie is not expansive like the source material.

"The film's narrative is not a direct adaptation of Macbeth. We were deeply inspired by it and we were trying to set something inspired by 'Macbeth' in today's scenario. 

"'Joji' is not as large as Macbeth...The drama happens within the family. I thought the emotions of Macbeth were more relative to the story," Faasil had said.

REVIEW | Fahadh Faasil's Malik is a stirring, immaculately staged epic

Joji marked the third directorial collaboration between Pothan and Faasil.

The duo earlier worked on 2016 comedy-drama Maheshinte Prathikaaram and National Award-winning feature Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum (2017).

Faasil will next be seen in Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa as well as Kamal Haasan-starrer Vikram, also featuring Vijay Sethupathi.

