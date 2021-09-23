STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Malayalam

Netflix sets December 24 premiere for Malayalam movie 'Minnal Murali'

The superhero action film, directed by Basil Joseph of 'Kettyolannu Ente Malakha' fame, will premiere worldwide on December 24.

Published: 23rd September 2021 11:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2021 11:31 AM   |  A+A-

Tovino Thomas in 'Minnal Murali'

Tovino Thomas in 'Minnal Murali' (Photo| Twitter)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Malayalam star Tovino Thomas' upcoming Malayalam-language film 'Minnal Murali' is set to be released during Christmas on Netflix, the streaming giant announced on Thursday.

The superhero action film, directed by Basil Joseph of 'Kettyolannu Ente Malakha' fame, will premiere worldwide on December 24. The streamer announced the release date of the film on its official Twitter handle.

"24th December It's a Christmas date. You and us, watching Minnal Murali together. Warning sign Caution: Some sparks may fly. #MinnalOnNetflix," the tweet read. The film was initially slated for a theatrical release in 2020 but was postponed multiple times due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Set in the 90s, Minnal Murali is the origin story of Jaison, an ordinary man-turned-superhero (Thomas), who is struck by a bolt of lightning which bestows him with special powers.

Produced by Weekend Blockbusters (Sophia Paul), the film also features Guru Somasundaram, Harisree Ashokan and Aju Varghese in pivotal roles. The film will premiere in Malayalam with dubs in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi and English.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Minnal Murali Tovino Thomas Netflix Minnal Murali release Minnal Murali date Basil Joseph
India Matters
Representational Image
Centre ropes in experts from IITs to develop Indian version of Wikipedia
White House press secretary Jen Psaki speaks during the daily briefing at the White House in Washington. (Photo | AP)
US rules out adding India or Japan to security alliance with Australia and UK
Image used for representational purpose only
Fed up with breastfeeding, Chhattisgarh woman kills 2-year-old
Image for representation
All panchayats in Bihar's Purnia district now have libraries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp