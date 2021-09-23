Netflix sets December 24 premiere for Malayalam movie 'Minnal Murali'

By PTI

MUMBAI: Malayalam star Tovino Thomas' upcoming Malayalam-language film 'Minnal Murali' is set to be released during Christmas on Netflix, the streaming giant announced on Thursday.

The superhero action film, directed by Basil Joseph of 'Kettyolannu Ente Malakha' fame, will premiere worldwide on December 24. The streamer announced the release date of the film on its official Twitter handle.

Ee Christmas Minnum! 'Minnal Murali' is all set for a worldwide release this Christmas Eve!

"24th December It's a Christmas date. You and us, watching Minnal Murali together. Warning sign Caution: Some sparks may fly. #MinnalOnNetflix," the tweet read. The film was initially slated for a theatrical release in 2020 but was postponed multiple times due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Set in the 90s, Minnal Murali is the origin story of Jaison, an ordinary man-turned-superhero (Thomas), who is struck by a bolt of lightning which bestows him with special powers.

Produced by Weekend Blockbusters (Sophia Paul), the film also features Guru Somasundaram, Harisree Ashokan and Aju Varghese in pivotal roles. The film will premiere in Malayalam with dubs in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi and English.