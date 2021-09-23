STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Roshan Mathew, Anna Ben, Indrajith join Vysakh’s next

Roshan Mathew also has Oru Thekkan Thallu Case, Chathuram, Kumari, Kothu, and Darlings in his lineup.

Roshan Mathew, Anna Ben and Indrajith

By Express News Service

Director Vysakh (Pulimurugan) will direct Roshan Mathew, Anna Ben and Indrajith in what is reportedly a road movie thriller. Titled Night Drive, the project scripted by Abhilash Pillai sees Vyshak reteaming with producers Priya Venu and Mrs Neeta Pinto (of Ann Mega Media) after Mallu Singh.

Vysakh has shared that he has started shooting. Thanking the cast members and Abhilash for agreeing to work with him, Vysakh said he wanted to make the film ever since Abhilash narrated the script to him two years ago. Vysakh’s frequent collaborator Shaji Kumar will crank the camera, and Sunil S Pillai will handle the editing.

Meanwhile, Roshan Mathew also has Oru Thekkan Thallu Case, Chathuram, Kumari, Kothu, and Darlings in his lineup. Anna Ben, whose last film was Sara’s, will be seen next in Naradan, Ennittu Avasanam, and director Ranjan Pramod’s next.

