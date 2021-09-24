Dulquer Salmaan clarifies rumours on cameos in 'Kurup'

By Express News Service

Actor-producer Dulquer Salmaan has come up with a statement where he clarifies the rumours circulating on the web about the list of cameos in his upcoming true-crime thriller Kurup.

The rumour chain kickstarted when actor Bharath incorrectly mentioned, in an interview to a Tamil online portal, that a few big names from Malayalam cinema such as Prithviraj Sukumaran will have cameos in the film.

In the statement, Dulquer wrote, “It’s encouraging to see the buzz around Kurup and I am really excited to bring the movie to you guys soon. However, there is a lot of fake information going around right now.

When the time is right, you will all get to watch the film and witness first-hand who are doing cameos in Kurup. However, right now whatever is being spread is not true and I would sincerely request you to stop propagating this information. It isn’t fair to the fans of our stars to have expectations and for us to disappoint them.”

Directed by Srinath Rajendran, Kurup also stars Sobhita Dhulipala, Indrajith Sukumaran, Shine Tom Chacko, and Shivajith Padmanabhan. Dulquer’s banner Wayfarer Films is bankrolling the big-budget film.