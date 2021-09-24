STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Malayalam

Dulquer Salmaan clarifies rumours on cameos in 'Kurup'

Actor-producer Dulquer Salmaan has come up with a statement where he clarifies the rumours circulating on the web about the list of cameos in his upcoming true-crime thriller Kurup.

Published: 24th September 2021 08:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2021 08:51 AM   |  A+A-

Actor-producer Dulquer Salmaan in a still from 'Kurup'.

Actor-producer Dulquer Salmaan in a still from 'Kurup'.

By Express News Service

Actor-producer Dulquer Salmaan has come up with a statement where he clarifies the rumours circulating on the web about the list of cameos in his upcoming true-crime thriller Kurup.

The rumour chain kickstarted when actor Bharath incorrectly mentioned, in an interview to a Tamil online portal, that a few big names from Malayalam cinema such as Prithviraj Sukumaran will have cameos in the film.

In the statement, Dulquer wrote, “It’s encouraging to see the buzz around Kurup and I am really excited to bring the movie to you guys soon.  However, there is a lot of fake information going around right now.

When the time is right, you will all get to watch the film and witness first-hand who are doing cameos in Kurup. However, right now whatever is being spread is not true and I would sincerely request you to stop propagating this information. It isn’t fair to the fans of our stars to have expectations and for us to disappoint them.”

Directed by Srinath Rajendran, Kurup also stars Sobhita Dhulipala, Indrajith Sukumaran, Shine Tom Chacko, and Shivajith Padmanabhan. Dulquer’s banner Wayfarer Films is bankrolling the big-budget film.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dulquer Salmaan Kurup
India Matters
For representational purposes
No mass gatherings in districts with over 5% Covid positivity rate: Centre
Karnataka High Court (Photo | EPS)
10-year-old moves HC against Karnataka’s language policy
Ashraf Ali and Sultana Khatoon (Left), Vikas Uniyal and Sushma Uniyal (Right)
Hindu, Muslim women donate kidneys to save life of each other's spouse
Teresa and Augnes recite the national anthems of countries at St John’s Cathedral in Brisbane | Express
Kerala sisters from Australia recite national anthems of 193 countries, win hearts, world record

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp