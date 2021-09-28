Suraj Venjaramoodu to lead director Bash Mohammed’s next feature

By Express News Service

Suraj Venjaramoodu will headline Luka Chuppi fame Bash Mohammed’s next film set in Dubai, where filming is expected to begin on October 2. Bash will direct from his story, with a script by Sreekumar Arakkal.

Shaan Rahman composes the music to Harinarayan’s lyrics. Prakash Velayudhan has been roped in as the cinematographer, while Manoj will handle editing duties. The film is said to have a humour-infused story of contemporary relevance.

As per a source, it revolves around Malayali expatriates in the Gulf. Siddique, Lena, Gayathri Arun, Sagar (Kuruthi-fame), and Sudheer Paravoor are also part of the cast.