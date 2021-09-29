STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Nayattu' writer Shahi Kabir turns filmmaker

Published: 29th September 2021 11:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2021 11:23 AM   |  A+A-

Soubin Shahir and Sudhi Koppa are confirmed to play the leads.

By Express News Service

Soubin Shahir and Sudhi Koppa are confirmed to play the leads. More details on the cast and technical crew are expected to be revealed later.

Ila Veezha Poonchira has a script by Nidhish G and Shaji Maarad. Manesh Madhavan, who shot Joseph, is the director of photography. Anwar Rasheed’s banner Plan T Films is co-producing the project with Kadhaas Media Limited. The latter is known for producing Kappela.

