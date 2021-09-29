'Nayattu' writer Shahi Kabir turns filmmaker

By Express News Service

Screenwriter Shahi Kabir, who penned the critically acclaimed films Joseph and Nayattu, is turning director with Ila Veezha Poonchira. The film was launched with a customary pooja function.

Soubin Shahir and Sudhi Koppa are confirmed to play the leads. More details on the cast and technical crew are expected to be revealed later.

Ila Veezha Poonchira has a script by Nidhish G and Shaji Maarad. Manesh Madhavan, who shot Joseph, is the director of photography. Anwar Rasheed’s banner Plan T Films is co-producing the project with Kadhaas Media Limited. The latter is known for producing Kappela.