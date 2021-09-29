STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sudheer Karamana-Indrans film 'Uduppu' to release on OTT

The directorial debut of screenwriter Anil Mukhathala, Uduppu was penned by filmmaker Ashok R Nath.

Published: 29th September 2021 11:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2021 11:33 AM   |  A+A-

Sudheer Karamana is joined by actors Indrans and Sona Nair in lead roles.

By Express News Service

Actor Sudheer Karamana’s new movie Uduppu is headed for an OTT release. The directorial debut of screenwriter Anil Mukhathala, Uduppu was penned by filmmaker Ashok R Nath. The makers are yet to confirm which leading platform will launch the film. 

Sudheer is joined by actors Indrans and Sona Nair in lead roles. The film is said to be a family-oriented entertainer with thriller elements. Anil Mukhathala shares that corruption and avarice are the central themes in Uduppu.

Aside from the above names, the cast comprises Kochupreman, Vanchiyoor Praveen, Surjith, Maya, Sindhu and Reena. Uduppu has Sunil Prem as cinematographer and Sujesh S as editor. Suryanarayanan is producing it under the banner of Janasurya Cinemas.

