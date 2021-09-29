STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
WATCH | 'Bhramam' trailer presents a dark comedy with amusing characters

Touted as a dark comedy, Bhramam sees Prithviraj and Unni Mukundan taking on a dark humour-laced mystery this time around. 

Published: 29th September 2021 11:09 AM

Bhramam

A still from Prithviraj-starrer 'Bhramam'.

By Express News Service

A visually challenged (or not?) pianist, a dubious police officer, a yesteryear actor and his wife, and a host of other amusing characters populate the first trailer of Bhramam, the Malayalam remake of Andhadhun. 

Prithviraj plays the pianist while Rashi Khanna plays the girl who falls for him. Unni Mukundan is the cop, and Shankar essays the yesteryear actor, with Mamta Mohandas as his wife.

Cinematographer Ravi K Chandran returns to the director’s chair after a long hiatus with Bhramam, for which he also cranked the camera. 

Sudheer Karamana, Jagadeesh, and Shine Tom Chacko also feature in the film. Produced jointly by AP International and Viacom18 Studios, Bhramam will begin streaming on Amazon Prime Video from October 7 in India.

