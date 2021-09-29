WATCH | 'Bhramam' trailer presents a dark comedy with amusing characters

By Express News Service

A visually challenged (or not?) pianist, a dubious police officer, a yesteryear actor and his wife, and a host of other amusing characters populate the first trailer of Bhramam, the Malayalam remake of Andhadhun.

Prithviraj plays the pianist while Rashi Khanna plays the girl who falls for him. Unni Mukundan is the cop, and Shankar essays the yesteryear actor, with Mamta Mohandas as his wife.

Touted as a dark comedy, Bhramam sees Prithviraj and Unni Mukundan taking on a dark humour-laced mystery this time around.

Cinematographer Ravi K Chandran returns to the director’s chair after a long hiatus with Bhramam, for which he also cranked the camera.

Sudheer Karamana, Jagadeesh, and Shine Tom Chacko also feature in the film. Produced jointly by AP International and Viacom18 Studios, Bhramam will begin streaming on Amazon Prime Video from October 7 in India.