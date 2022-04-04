IFFK 2022: Jayaraj's 'Shantham' to pay homage to KPAC Lalitha, Madambu Kunjukuttan on Day 4

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Day three of the Regional International Film Festival of Kerala in Kochi saw 15 films being screened in the three venues. Some of the notable films screened were Costa Rican film 'Clara Sola' and Malayalam film 'Vida Parayum Munpe'.

'Clara Sola', which won the best film award at the festival in Thiruvananthapuram, told the story of a 40-year-old who has a sexual awakening after a lifetime of repression while living in a remote Costa Rican village.

The fourth day too will see the screening of 15 films, the organisers said. Notable among them is ‘Amira’, an Egyptian film about the life of a Palestinian girl. The film had won rave reviews at the Chicago International Film Festival. The movie is being screened under the international films category. The other films that will be screened on Monday are the Uruguayan production ‘The Employer and The Employee’, which tells the story of how two homosexual youths become the guardian of a couple of children, Indian film ‘Pedro’, French film ‘Casablanca Beats’, Spanish film ‘Parallel Mothers’ and the Turkish movie ‘Commitment Hassan’.

These films are being screened under the world films category. In the competition category, 'You Resemble Me', 'Anatolian Leopard' and 'Captain Volkonogov Escapade' will be screened. Jayaraj's 'Shantham' will be screened as a homage to the late film and stage actress KPAC Lalitha and writer-actor Madambu Kunjukuttan.