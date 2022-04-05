STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Nivin Pauly-Asif Ali’s Mahaveeryar gets a teaser

The teaser of the much-awaited Mahaveeryar has been launched.

Published: 05th April 2022 09:48 AM

First look poster of Mahaveeryar.(Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

The teaser of the much-awaited Mahaveeryar has been launched. Directed by Abrid Shine, the movie is produced under the banners of Pauly Jr Pictures and Indian Movie Makers by Nivin Pauly and PS Shamnas. 

The film features a formidable ensemble with Nivin Pauly, Asif Ali, Lalu Alex, Siddique, Shanvi Srivastava, Vijay Menon, Major Ravi, Mallika Sukumaran, Sudhir Karamana, Krishna Prasad, Padmaraj Ratheesh, Sudheer Paravoor, Kalabhavan Prajod, Pramod Veliyanad, Shailaja P Ambu in prominent roles.

The director, Abrid Shine, adapted the screenplay from a story by the award-winning author M Mukundan. This is the third time Abrid Shine and Nivin Pauly are working together after 1983 and Action Hero Biju.

Mahaveeryar revolves around time travel, fantasy, and courtroom proceedings interlaced with fun-filled and emotional moments and is touted as a wholesome entertainer.  The cinematography is by the award-winning Chandru Selvaraj, with Ishaan Chhabra composing both the background score and music. The crew also includes Manoj (editor), Vishnu Govind (sound-mixing), Anees Nadodi (art-direction), Chandrakanth -Melvi J (costumes), and Libin Mohanan (makeup). 

