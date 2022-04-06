Actor Sreenivasan on ventilator support following bypass surgery 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Actor and director Sreenivasan who was admitted to a private hospital in Angamaly on March 31, was shifted to a ventilator on Wednesday.

He was admitted to the hospital last week after he complained of chest pain. In the angiogram test, it was revealed that the 66-year-old actor was suffering from triple vessel disease, following which he underwent bypass surgery, according to sources close to his family. After the surgery, he was shifted to the ventilator for three days.

However, after shifting from the ventilator, Sreenivasan had an infection and he is now again given ventilator support, they said.