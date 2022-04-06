STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Malayalam

Boomerang: Shine Tom Chacko-Samyuktha Menon headline thriller  

Speaking to us, Krishnadas shared that Boomerang swirls around events in an apartment.

Published: 06th April 2022 08:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2022 08:49 AM   |  A+A-

Shine Tom Chacko

Shine Tom Chacko

By Sajin Shrijith
Express News Service
Samyuktha Menon

Recently, Prithviraj Sukumaran unveiled the motion poster of a new film starring Shine Tom Chacko and Samyuktha Menon. Titled Boomerang, the feature, directed by Manu Sudhakaran, also stars Chemban Vinod Jose, Baiju Santhosh and Dain Davis, among others. Former media professional Krishnadas Panky penned the screenplay.

Speaking to us, Krishnadas shared that Boomerang swirls around events in an apartment. However, he clarifies that it’s not a single setting narrative. 

“I don’t think Malayalam cinema has explored this terrain before. The main theme is the dark side of technology, particularly the perils of smartphones and social media and their negative impact on a set of individuals,” says the writer, adding that it’s a “small film that’s strong on content” and can be tagged a “darkly comic thriller”.

Boomerang, which has Vishnu Narayanan behind the camera, was filmed during the pandemic. The makers completed the first schedule during the first wave and finished the rest during the second wave. The film will most likely get a theatrical release in May. 

Akhil AR edited the film, and Subheer Ali Khan composed the soundtrack with lyrics by Ajith Perumbavoor. Ajji Medayyil and Thoufeek R produced Boomerang under the banners Good Company and Easy Fly Productions. Interestingly, Krishnadas also wrote the Shane Nigam-Vinay Forrt starrer Bermuda, helmed by TK Rajeev Kumar. The shoot has been completed, and a release date is expected soon.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shine Tom Chacko Samyuktha Menon Boomerang
India Matters
India's Ambassador to the United Nations T. S. Tirumurti at a UNSC meeting on the Russian invasion of Ukraine (Photo | AP)
Despite condemning Bucha massacre, India may abstain at 10th UN session on Ukraine war
Sunakar and his relative carrying the body of his daughter from the hospital | Express
Daily wager Dalit man carries daughter’s body for 20 km on bike in Kendrapara
Kerala High Court (Photo| A Sanesh/EPS)
Kerala HC quashes rape conviction of man who married a woman after sex with another
Representational Image. (File Photo)
ISRO scientists to inspect objects that fell from sky in Maharashtra's Chandrapur

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp