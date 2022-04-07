STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mammootty’s Sethurama Iyer returns in CBI 5 teaser

The teaser for the much-awaited fifth instalment in the CBI series, titled CBI 5: The Brain, is out. 

Published: 07th April 2022 09:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2022 09:43 AM   |  A+A-

The cast of CBI 5 (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

The teaser for the much-awaited fifth instalment in the CBI series, titled CBI 5: The Brain, is out. The footage opens with a voiceover of Mammootty’s senior CBI officer Sethurama Iyer recounting the assassinations of Indira Gandhi, Sanjay Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi and asking if there is a “common element, a common enemy or an external agent”, followed soon by Mammootty’s entry accompanied by the iconic CBI theme.

Mukesh and Jagathy are reprising their roles from the original, with Sai Kumar, Renji Panicker, Ramesh Pisharody, Dileesh Pothan, Asha Sarath and Sudev Nair filling up the other roles.

Screenwriter SN Swamy had told us earlier that the fifth film presents a concept called ‘basket killing’. Akhil George is behind the camera, and Jakes Bejoy is the composer. Swargachithra Appachan is the producer.

