Gramavrikshathile Kuyil: Kumaran Asan biopic to hit screens today

Veteran national award-winning filmmaker KP Kumaran’s biopic on renowned poet Kumaran Asan will be hitting theatres today. Musician and vocalist Sreevalsan J Menon essays the character while Garggi Ananthan portrays his spouse.

Munshi Baiju has been cast as Sree Narayana Guru, while Rahul Rajagopal and Pramod Raman play social reformers Sahodaran Ayyappan and Moorkoth Kumaran, respectively.

Sreevalsan has also arranged the music for the film. KG Jayan worked behind the camera, Ajith Kumar handled editing, T Krishnanunni designed the sound, Pattanam Rasheed worked on the makeup, and Indrans Jayan created the costumes. As per the makers, the film, conceived as a result of painstakingly undertaken research, aims to take a deeper look at the man’s life and his fight for the causes of the oppressed and underprivileged.

For KP Kumaran, the film’s subject is deeply personal, something he had carried within him for years. The film’s release date marks the 150th birth anniversary of Kumaran Asan.

KP Kumaran is known for such films as Rukmini, Thottam and Akasha Gopuram. Gramavrikshathile Kuyil is produced by Kumaran’s better half M Santhamma Pillai.