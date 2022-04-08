STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Malayalam

Gramavrikshathile Kuyil: Kumaran Asan biopic to hit screens today

Musician and vocalist Sreevalsan J Menon essays the character while Garggi Ananthan portrays his spouse. 

Published: 08th April 2022 09:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2022 09:37 AM   |  A+A-

A still from the biopic. ( File Photo)

A still from the biopic. ( File Photo)

By Express News Service

Veteran national award-winning filmmaker KP Kumaran’s biopic on renowned poet Kumaran Asan will be hitting theatres today. Musician and vocalist Sreevalsan J Menon essays the character while Garggi Ananthan portrays his spouse. 

Munshi Baiju has been cast as Sree Narayana Guru, while Rahul Rajagopal and Pramod Raman play social reformers Sahodaran Ayyappan and Moorkoth Kumaran, respectively.

Sreevalsan has also arranged the music for the film. KG Jayan worked behind the camera, Ajith Kumar handled editing, T Krishnanunni designed the sound, Pattanam Rasheed worked on the makeup, and Indrans Jayan created the costumes. As per the makers, the film, conceived as a result of painstakingly undertaken research, aims to take a deeper look at the man’s life and his fight for the causes of the oppressed and underprivileged. 

For KP Kumaran, the film’s subject is deeply personal, something he had carried within him for years. The film’s release date marks the 150th birth anniversary of Kumaran Asan.

KP Kumaran is known for such films as Rukmini, Thottam and Akasha Gopuram. Gramavrikshathile Kuyil is produced by Kumaran’s better half M Santhamma Pillai.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
award-winning filmmaker KP Kumaran Biopic Kumaran Asan Poet
India Matters
A health worker prepares to administer the Covishield vaccine to a woman at a government hospital. (File Photo | AP)
Kerala post-graduate student dies after taking Covishield; parents move HC seeking justice
Karnataka forest minister Umesh Katti at the meeting with residents and farmers in Madikeri (Photo | Express)
Four tigers on prowl across villages of South Kodagu, confirms Karnataka forest minister
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Post police raids on pubs, IT firms in Hyderabad sack eight employees for consuming drugs
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Filling form a challenge for CUET applicants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp