Asif Ali announces next project 'Adavu'

The actor has revealed a title poster on his Facebook page.

Published: 12th April 2022 07:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2022 07:54 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Asif Ali has announced his next project, titled 'Adavu'. The actor has revealed a title poster on his Facebook page with the caption, “Sharing my advance Vishukkani with all of you! We all have chosen Adavu at some point in our life. This is ours! And it’s soon going to be yours...”

Ratheesh K Rajan will direct the “family ride” from a script by Mohammed Jishad, with Dr Paul Varghese bankrolling the film under the banner of Dr Paul’s Entertainment.  Joseph and Nayattu writer Shahi Kabir is serving as creative director. Ishq cinematographer Ansar Shah is on board as director of photography; Kiran Das (Moothon, Jan-e-Man) will handle editing.

