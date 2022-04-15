STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Asif Ali to star in Resul Pookutty’s directorial debut

Children Reunited LLP and Resul Pookutty Productions are jointly producing the film, which will go on floors by the last week of April.

Published: 15th April 2022 08:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2022 08:01 AM   |  A+A-

Asif Ali

Malayalam actor Asif Ali

By Express News Service

Oscar-winning sound designer Resul Pookutty is gearing up to make his directorial debut with a project titled Otta. Asif Ali, Arjun Ashokan, and Sathyaraj are among the film’s large ensemble cast. At the launch event of the film and Resul’s production company, Resul said Otta is inspired by the life of social worker S Hariharan.

“Resulkka can do a film anywhere in the world, but him making his directorial debut in Malayalam shows how rooted he is,” said Asif while speaking at the event. The actor added that his character in the film is an important one. “I agreed to do this film not because Resulkka and Hariharan sir are making it, but it’s such a beautiful script that gave me immense satisfaction.”

Children Reunited LLP and Resul Pookutty Productions are jointly producing the film, which will go on floors by the last week of April.

