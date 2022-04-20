STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Malayalam

First look of Sreenath Bhasi-Ann Sheetal’s comedy entertainer out

Shot by Vishnu Prasad and edited by Kiran Das, the film is billed as a full-fledged comic adventure with a strong emphasis on music and romance. 

Published: 20th April 2022 09:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2022 09:28 AM   |  A+A-

First look from the movie. ( File Photo)

First look from the movie. ( File Photo)

By Express News Service

Filmmaker Bijith Bala has directed Sreenath Bhasi and Ann Sheetal in a family entertainer titled Padachone Ingalu Katholee... Produced by Josekutty Madathil and Ranjith Manambrakkat under the banner of Tiny Hands Productions, the film’s cast also includes Grace Antony, Rasna Pavithran, Vigilesh, Harish Kanaran, Nirmal Palazhi, Dinesh Prabhakar, Alencier, Mamukoya, Johnny Antony, Shruthi Lakshmi, Sarasa Balussery, Ranji Kankol alongside newcomers Ranjith Manambrakkat and Nathaniel Madathil.

Shot by Vishnu Prasad and edited by Kiran Das, the film is billed as a full-fledged comic adventure with a strong emphasis on music and romance. Shaan Rahman is the composer, with lyrics by Pradeep Kumar Kavumthara.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sreenath Bhasi Bijith Bala
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File photo| AP)
Switch off bulldozers of hate, switch on power plants: Rahul Gandhi to government
Bombay High Court (File Photo)
Bombay HC justice Sadhana Jadhav recuses from hearing Elgar case, third judge to do so
Face Mask (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 cases surge in Delhi, masks made mandatory; Rs 500 penalty for violation
Election strategist Prashant Kishor (File Photo | Facebook)
Congress chief Sonia Gandhi forms panel to check on Prashant Kishor's strategy paper for 2024 polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp