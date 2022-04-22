Jibu Jacob’s next with Suresh Gopi titled 'Mei Hoom Moosa'

By Express News Service

Vellimoonga-fame director Jibu Jacob has started filming his next feature headlined by Suresh Gopi and Poonam Bajwa. Titled Mei Hoom Moosa, the film marks the superstar’s 253rd. The makers have already shot the North Indian portions of the film with Suresh Gopi and are now shooting the Kerala schedule, which commenced at Kodungallur.

Srinda, Jijina, Johny Antony, Saiju Kurup, Hareesh Kanaran, and Major Ravi are also part of the cast. The film has story, screenplay, and dialogues by Rubesh Rain. Vishnu Narayanan is cranking the camera while Sooraj E.S edits.

Dr Roy CJ of Confident Group is jointly producing Mei Hoom Moosa with Thomas Thiruvalla Films. Sreenath Sivasankaran is composing the music to the lyrics of Sajjad, Rafeeq Ahammed, and BK Harinarayanan.