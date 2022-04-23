STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala: Popular Screenwriter John Paul passes away

He was the producer of the award-winning classic movie Oru Cheupunchiri directed by MT Vasudevan Nair. 

Published: 23rd April 2022

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Renowned Malayalam screenwriter John Paul, who scripted more than 100 movies passed away at a private hospital in Kochi on Saturday. John Paul scripted popular movies like Chamaram, Yatra, Kattathe Kilikkoodu and Kathodu Kathoram and produced the movie Oru Cheru Punchiri directed by writer M T Vasudevan Nair. He had penned many books on movies and won the Kerala state award for his book M T Oru Anuyathra on M T Vasudevan Nair.

The 72-year-old screenwriter was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Kochi for the past two months. According to Lisie Hospital superintendent Dr Babu Francis, John Paul was admitted to the hospital on March 26 with chronic diarrhea, decreased sensorium and a very large pressure ulcer over the buttocks.

On Saturday, the pressure ulcer worsened and the infection spread to multiple organs. He suffered a cardiac arrest and died at 1.02 pm. The body will be kept for public homage at Ernakulam Town Hall at 10 am on Saturday and the funeral will be held at Elamkulam St. Mary's Soonoro Church cemetery at 4 pm.

Born as the son of school teacher Puthussery P V Poulose and Rabekka on October 29, 1950, John Paul completed his post-graduation in Economics at Ernakulam Maharaja's College. Though he had secured a job in Canara Bank, he resigned after getting active in script writing. He was the founding general secretary of Malayalam Cine Technicians Association (MACTA).

He was closely associated with directors Bharathan, I V Sasi, Mohan, Joshi, K S Sethumadhavan, Sathyan Anthikkad K Madhu and Kamal.

He played a key role in bridging the gap between entertainment movies and parallel cinema and scripted  popular movies Kathodu Kathoramm, Kattathe Kilikkoodu, Yathra, Malootty, Athirathram, Ormakkayi, Unnikale Oru Katha Parayam and Oru Yathramozhi. His last script was Pranaya meenukalude Kadal directed by Kamal. He also acted in the movies Gangster and Care of Saira Banu.
He is survived by wife Aisha Elizabeth and daughter Jisha Jibi.

