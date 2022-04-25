STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Suresh Gopi keeps promise, donates Rs 2 lakh to Mimicry Artistes Association

Suresh Gopi made the promise after getting to learn of the hardships caused by the pandemic to the mimicry artistes.

Published: 25th April 2022 04:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2022 04:28 PM   |  A+A-

Mollywood actor Suresh Gopi

Mollywood actor Suresh Gopi (Photo | ESP)

By IANS

CHENNAI: Continuing to keep his promise of lending a helping hand to mimicry artistes, Malayalam actor and politician Suresh Gopi on Monday said that he would be handing over a cheque for Rs 2 lakh to the Mimicry Artistes Association (MAA).

Last year, the actor, who is also a Rajya Sabha member, had announced that he would donate a sum of Rs 2 lakh from the remuneration he received for every film that he signed from that point on to the Mimicry Artistes Association.

The actor made the promise after getting to learn of the hardships caused by the pandemic to the mimicry artistes.

The actor has been consistently donating a sum of Rs 2 lakh for every film he signs.

On Monday, Suresh Gopi tweeted, "Received the advance amount for my upcoming film 'Ottakkomban'. As promised, I'll be handing over this cheque for Rs 2 lakh to the Mimicry Artistes Association (MAA) today."

The actor's gesture has come in for widespread praise from various quarters of society.

TAGS
Mimicry Artistes Association MAA Suresh Gopi
Comments

