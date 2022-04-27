Aashiq Abu’s Neelavelicham starts rolling

By Express News Service

Aashiq Abu’s take on Vaikom Muhammad Basheer’s screenplay of Bhargavi Nilayam—based on the author’s ‘Neelavelicham’— went on floors in Pinarayi, Thalassery.

The film, which had earlier Prithviraj Sukumaran and Kunchacko Boban attached to star, is now moving ahead with the updated cast of Tovino Thomas, Roshan Mathew, Rima Kallingal, Shine Tom Chacko and Rajesh Madhavan, among others.

Neelavelicham is a remake of the 1964 film Bhargavi Nilayam, scripted by Vaikom Muhammad Basheer and directed by Vincent Master and starring Madhu, Prem Nazir, Vijaya Nirmala, Adoor Bhasi and Kuthiravattam Pappu.Gireesh Gangadharan is behind the camera while Saiju Sreedharan edits. Bijibal and Rex Vijayan are handling the music.