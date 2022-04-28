STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kunchacko Boban becomes co-producer of Nna Thaan Case Kodu

We had earlier reported that Kunchacko Boban is starring in the third feature of director Ratheesh Balakrishnan Poduval, titled Nna Thaan Case Kodu.

Kunchacko Boban ,ovie poster. ( File Photo)

By Express News Service

We had earlier reported that Kunchacko Boban is starring in the third feature of director Ratheesh Balakrishnan Poduval, titled Nna Thaan Case Kodu. The actor announced, along with a new poster, that he is now on board as the co-producer along with producer Santosh T Kuruvilla.

Sharing the poster, the actor wrote, “I was always excited when I heard the story from Ratheesh Poduval and was eagerly waiting for the shoot to commence. So after almost 60 days of shoot here I am not only as an actor, but also as the co-producer of the movie.”

He also had words of praise for his co-star Gayathrie Shanker. “Welcoming Gayathrie Shanker, who has done some memorable Tamil movies, to Malayalam industry and am sure that Devi will be one of your best characters.” Rakesh Haridas is behind the camera of the film that has Manoj Kannoth as editor.

