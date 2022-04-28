STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Teaser of Jeethu Joseph-Mohanlal’s 12th Man out

The first glimpse of 12th Man, Jeethu Joseph-Mohanlal’s follow-up to Drishyam 2, is out.

Published: 28th April 2022 10:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2022 10:09 AM   |  A+A-

Malayalam actor Mohanlal (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

The largely wordless teaser comes with three intertitles that read: Everyone has a public life, a private life and a secret life. Mohanlal makes his entry in the end, with the line, “It’s time to blow the final whistle.”

 An original creation, the film has an ensemble cast of Unni Mukundan, Saiju Kurup, Rahul Madhav, Anu Sithara, Leona Lishoy, Shine Tom Chacko, Anusree, Chandunadh, Santhi Maya Devi, Aditi Ravi, Veena Nandakumar, Sshivada, and Priyanka Nair.  Antony Perumbavoor is producing it under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas.

