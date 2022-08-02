Home Entertainment Malayalam

Aparna-starrer Ini Utharam gets poster

We had reported earlier that Aparna Balamurali has completed shooting for her next film, Ini Utharam, helmed by debutant Sudheesh Ramachandran.

Published: 02nd August 2022 10:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2022 10:27 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

The makers of Aparna Balamurali's next film Ini Utharam,  helmed by debutant Sudheesh Ramachandran, have released the first look, which shows the actor surrounded by police officers. The poster comes with the tagline, ‘Every answer has a question.’ 

Ini Utharam also stars Kalabhavon Shajohn, and Harish Uthaman in lead roles. On the film, Sudeesh had told us earlier that it’s a thriller backed by emotions. The team is currently engaged in the post-production.

Renjith Unni wrote the screenplay and dialogues for the film, which also features Chandunath, Siddharth Menon, Siddique, Jaffer Idukki, Jayan Cherthala, Shaju Sreedhar, Bineesh P, and Bhagyaraj, among others.
Jithin D edits the film shot by cinematographer Ravichandran.

Hesham Abdul Wahab composed the music to Vinayak Sasikumar’s lyrics. Arun and Varun are bankrolling the film under the banner of A & V Entertainment.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ini Utharam Aparna Balamurali
India Matters
The Special Urban Territory of Bengaluru
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
Didi to reset post-Partha cabinet, 5-6 new faces likely
Hardik Pandya (Photo | AFP)
Hardik is a luxury you want to have, says Aussie great McGrath
A view of Chennai airport from St Thomas Mount. (File photo| Martin Louis, EPS)
It’s official, Chennai’s second airport to be in Parandur

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp