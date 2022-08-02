Aparna-starrer Ini Utharam gets poster

By Express News Service

The makers of Aparna Balamurali's next film Ini Utharam, helmed by debutant Sudheesh Ramachandran, have released the first look, which shows the actor surrounded by police officers. The poster comes with the tagline, ‘Every answer has a question.’

Ini Utharam also stars Kalabhavon Shajohn, and Harish Uthaman in lead roles. On the film, Sudeesh had told us earlier that it’s a thriller backed by emotions. The team is currently engaged in the post-production.

Renjith Unni wrote the screenplay and dialogues for the film, which also features Chandunath, Siddharth Menon, Siddique, Jaffer Idukki, Jayan Cherthala, Shaju Sreedhar, Bineesh P, and Bhagyaraj, among others.

Jithin D edits the film shot by cinematographer Ravichandran.

Hesham Abdul Wahab composed the music to Vinayak Sasikumar’s lyrics. Arun and Varun are bankrolling the film under the banner of A & V Entertainment.

