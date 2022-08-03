Home Entertainment Malayalam

Niranj Maniyanpilla Raju to lead Shebi Chowghat's Khakipada

As per the makers, Khakipada chronicles an episode in which eight armed police officers accompany a suspect on an evidence-taking assignment.

Published: 03rd August 2022

By Express News Service

After the 2017 film Bobby, Shebi Chowghat is returning to the director’s chair for Khakipada, headline by Niranj Maniyanpilla Raju. 

(Photo | Cinema Express)

Filming begins on August 8 in Thiruvananthapuram. Billed a thriller, the film has the backing of Sheji Valiyakath under the banner of SV Productions. Shebi Chowghat penned the screenplay and dialogues jointly with Sheji Valiyakath.

As per the makers, Khakipada chronicles an episode in which eight armed police officers accompany a suspect on an evidence-taking assignment. The rest of the cast comprises Appani Sarath, Aaradhika, Sujith Shankar, Manikandan Achari, James Eliya, Sajimon Parail, and Mala Parvathy, in addition to a bunch of new faces. Jassie Gift handles the music; Prashant Krishna will crank the camera while Pradeep Shankar edits.

