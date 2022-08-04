Home Entertainment Malayalam

Anagha Narayanan, Lal to play leads in Dear Vaappi

Actor-director Lal and Thinkalazhcha Nishchayam-fame Anagha Narayanan play a father-daughter duo in writer-director Shan Thulaseedharan’s next titled Dear Vaappi.

Published: 04th August 2022

By Express News Service

Actor-director Lal and Thinkalazhcha Nishchayam-fame Anagha Narayanan play a father-daughter duo in writer-director Shan Thulaseedharan’s next titled Dear Vaappi. The makers released the title poster. Produced by Crown Films, Dear Vaappi also features Niranj Maniyanpilla Raju, Sreerekha (Veyil-fame), and Sashi Eranjikkal, among others.

According to the makers, Dear Vaappi revolves around Tyler Basheer, a father with many aspirations, and his model daughter Amira. Filming will commence on September 10. Thalassery, Mahe, Mysore and Mumbai are main locations.The technical team of Dear Vaappi includes Kailas Menon on music, Pandikumar on cinematography, and Lijo Paul on editing.

 Noted sound designer MR Rajakrishnan works on the audio mixing while Ajay Mangad handles the art department. BK Harinarayanan and Manu Manjith penned the lyrics.Shan  recently completed a thriller with Indrajith Sukumaran and Anu Sithara, titled Anuradha Crime No. 59/2019.

