Mahima Nambiar, Aima Rosy join Minnal Murali producer’s next

By Express News Service

Sophia Paul’s Weekend Blockbusters (Minnal Murali) recently announced that their next is an action movie, titled RDX, starring Shane Nigam, Antony Varghese, and Neeraj Madhav, with debutant Nahas Hidayath writing and directing. The makers have let out more details on the project.

Mahima Nambiar (Oh My Dog, Magamuni) and Aima Rosmy Sebastian (Munthirivallikal Thalirkkumbol) have joined the cast as female leads.RDX, named after its principal characters Robert, Dony and Xavier, will be heavy on action, with the use of martial arts being an integral factor. National award-winning stunt duo Anbariv (KGF, Kaithi, and Vikram) is handling the action choreography.

The film is said to be a youth-based thriller set in West Kochi, which centres on some events revolving around the abovementioned trio of friends. While predominantly a thriller, the script is said to have humour, romance, and emotional elements too.

Filming for RDX is expected to last across a 90-day schedule. The team shares that the makers are pulling no punches to ensure that the project is of technically superior quality. Nahas Hidayath has previously worked as an associate director under Minnal Murali-fame Basil Joseph’s second feature Godha. He has directed the short film Color Padam, which has now garnered 13 million YouTube views. RDX marks his first full-length feature directorial.

Shane Nigam, Anthony Varghese, and Neeraj Madhav play Robert, Dony and Xavier, respectively.

The cast also features Lal, Baiju Santhosh, Shammi Thilakan, Mala Parvathy, and Nishant Sagar.

Shabas Rasheed and Adarsh Sukumaran have penned the screenplay. Sam C S (Kaithi, Vikram Vedha) is on board as the composer, with lyrics by Manu Manjith. Alex J. Pulikal (Action Hero Biju, Driving Licence) is the director of photography, and Richard Kevin (Vikram Vedha, Suzhal) is in charge of editing. RDX will go on floors on August 17th with a formal pooja ceremony.

