Home Entertainment Malayalam

Mahima Nambiar, Aima Rosy join Minnal Murali producer’s next

Mahima Nambiar (Oh My Dog, Magamuni) and Aima Rosmy Sebastian (Munthirivallikal Thalirkkumbol) have joined the cast as female leads.

Published: 04th August 2022 07:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2022 07:31 AM   |  A+A-

Mahima Nambiar in Magamuni.

Mahima Nambiar in Magamuni.

By Express News Service

Sophia Paul’s Weekend Blockbusters (Minnal Murali) recently announced that their next is an action movie, titled RDX, starring Shane Nigam, Antony Varghese, and Neeraj Madhav, with debutant Nahas Hidayath writing and directing. The makers have let out more details on the project.

Mahima Nambiar (Oh My Dog, Magamuni) and Aima Rosmy Sebastian (Munthirivallikal Thalirkkumbol) have joined the cast as female leads.RDX, named after its principal characters Robert, Dony and Xavier, will be heavy on action, with the use of martial arts being an integral factor. National award-winning stunt duo Anbariv (KGF, Kaithi, and Vikram) is handling the action choreography.

Aima Rosy

The film is said to be a youth-based thriller set in West Kochi, which centres on some events revolving around the abovementioned trio of friends. While predominantly a thriller, the script is said to have humour, romance, and emotional elements too.

Filming for RDX is expected to last across a 90-day schedule. The team shares that the makers are pulling no punches to ensure that the project is of technically superior quality. Nahas Hidayath has previously worked as an associate director under Minnal Murali-fame Basil Joseph’s second feature Godha. He has directed the short film Color Padam, which has now garnered 13 million YouTube views. RDX marks his first full-length feature directorial.

Shane Nigam, Anthony Varghese, and Neeraj Madhav play Robert, Dony and Xavier, respectively.
The cast also features Lal, Baiju Santhosh, Shammi Thilakan, Mala Parvathy, and Nishant Sagar.
Shabas Rasheed and Adarsh Sukumaran have penned the screenplay.  Sam C S (Kaithi, Vikram Vedha) is on board as the composer, with lyrics by Manu Manjith. Alex J. Pulikal (Action Hero Biju, Driving Licence) is the director of photography, and Richard Kevin (Vikram Vedha, Suzhal) is in charge of editing. RDX will go on floors on August 17th with a formal pooja ceremony.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sophia Paul Mahima Nambiar Aima Rosmy Sebastian
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
'Not afraid of Narendra Modi, will not be intimidated': Rahul Gandhi on ED action in National Herald case
Uddhav Thackeray (L) and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. (File Photo)
Relief for Uddhav as SC asks EC not to decide Eknath Shinde faction's plea to be considered real Shiv Sena
Image for representational purpose only. (File | Photo)
IT ministry to conduct quarterly audit of compliance by social media firms
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Amid Chinese aggression, India, US to carry out mega military exercise in Uttarakhand's Auli in October

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp