Prithviraj-starrer 'Theerppu' to hit theatres on August 25

By Express News Service

Prithviraj-starrer Theerppu will hit theatres on August 25, the makers have informed. The thriller, which marks director Rathish Ambat’s second collaboration with scriptwriter Murali Gopy after Kammara Sambhavam, also features Indrajith Sukumaran, Saiju Kurup, Isha Talwar, and Hannah Reji Koshy.

The latest posters of the film come with the tagline, ‘Trust is a myth.’ Recently, a poster of Indrajith from the film revealed his character name as Kalyan Menon.

It must be noted that Murali Gopy wrote two of the actor’s most critically acclaimed films, Ee Adutha Kalathu and Left Right Left. The latter also co-starred Saiju Kurup, whose character name in Theerppu is Parameshwaran Potty.

Murali Gopy, who last wrote Lucifer, is also co-producing Theerppu with Rathish and Friday Film House.

