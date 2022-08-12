Home Entertainment Malayalam

Premam director Alphonse Puthren confirms Onam release of his comeback film 'Gold' 

As reported earlier, Premam director Alphonse Puthren is making his comeback after seven years with Gold starring Prithviraj Sukumaran as the lead.

Published: 12th August 2022 08:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2022 08:21 AM   |  A+A-

First look poster of the film, 'Gold'.

First look poster of the film, 'Gold'.

By Express News Service

As reported earlier, Premam director Alphonse Puthren is making his comeback after seven years with Gold starring Prithviraj Sukumaran as the lead.

With a social media post, the director has confirmed that the film will be hitting screens this Onam in September. However, the exact release date has not been announced.

Gold, one of the most awaited films of the year, has a huge star cast comprising actors like Ajmal Ameer, Chemban Vinod Jose, Shammi Thilakan, Jagadish, Baburaj, and Roshan Mathew.

Prithviraj and Alphonse had earlier revealed that many popular actors will be seen making guest appearances in the film.

Gold has cinematography by Anend C Chandran and Viswajith Odukathil. Music is done by Premam composer Rajesh Murugesan. Supriya Menon is producing the film under the banner of Prithviraj Productions in association with Listin Stephen’s Magic Frames.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gold Alphonse Puthren Premam director Prithviraj Sukumaran
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | EPS)
Subsidy given for poor is welfare measure, not freebie: Experts
 Salary account scam in Telangana: Four arrested for duping ICICI Bank of Rs 1.3 crore
Indian Sika Khan (right) embracing his elder brother Sadiq Khan from Pakistan near the India-Pakistan border, on January 12, 2022. (Photo | AFP)
Indian, Pakistani siblings reunite 75 years after Partition
Image for representational purposes only. (Photo | A Sanesh)
Anti-Gandhi poem stokes row draws flak in Gujarat

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp