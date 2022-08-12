Premam director Alphonse Puthren confirms Onam release of his comeback film 'Gold' 

By Express News Service

As reported earlier, Premam director Alphonse Puthren is making his comeback after seven years with Gold starring Prithviraj Sukumaran as the lead.

With a social media post, the director has confirmed that the film will be hitting screens this Onam in September. However, the exact release date has not been announced.

Gold, one of the most awaited films of the year, has a huge star cast comprising actors like Ajmal Ameer, Chemban Vinod Jose, Shammi Thilakan, Jagadish, Baburaj, and Roshan Mathew.

Prithviraj and Alphonse had earlier revealed that many popular actors will be seen making guest appearances in the film.

Gold has cinematography by Anend C Chandran and Viswajith Odukathil. Music is done by Premam composer Rajesh Murugesan. Supriya Menon is producing the film under the banner of Prithviraj Productions in association with Listin Stephen’s Magic Frames.

