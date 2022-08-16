Home Entertainment Malayalam

Tovino Thomas starrer 'Thallumaala' earns Rs 31 crore worldwide

The impressive numbers make the film the biggest hit in Tovino's career so far, the sources claimed.

Published: 16th August 2022 08:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2022 08:06 PM   |  A+A-

Tovino Thomas in 'Thallumaala'.

Tovino Thomas in 'Thallumaala'.

By IANS

CHENNAI: Director Khalid Rahman's just released Malayalam film, 'Thallumaala', featuring actor Tovino Thomas in the lead, has gone on to emerge as the biggest hit in the actor's career, if one is to go by what sources in the industry say.

On Tuesday, sources said 'Thallumaala', which opened to rave reviews on August 12, had until August 15 grossed approximately Rs 31 crores worldwide. The impressive numbers make the film the biggest hit in Tovino's career so far, the sources claimed.

The film, an action comedy written by Muhsin Parari and Ashraf Hamza, also features Kalyani Priyadarshan and Shine Tom Chacko in pivotal roles.

Actor Tovino Thomas had, even while shooting for this film, claimed that he was having a blast.

Taking to Instagram to share his experience of playing Wazim, his character in the film, Tovino had then said, "While I truly enjoy getting into characters that demand a very poised, graceful and sometimes even gritty body language, there is something extremely liberating about doing movies where you get to go all out and just have a lot of fun. Wazim is all that and so much more!"

"I remember thinking years back that there are a few things I just can't see myself doing but, when a character demands it, like in this one, you step up and show up! Specially when you have a rock solid team backing you up and giving you confidence to explore and grow as an artist."

READ HERE | 'Thallumaala' review: Eminently enjoyable when not being self-indulgent

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Thallumaala Tovino Thomas Kalyani Priyadarshan Shine Tom Chacko Muhsin Parari Ashraf Hamza
India Matters
Indian flag (File Photo | PTI)
Where are we: 75 years after Independence?
AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam pays floral tribute to former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, late J Jayalalithaa. (Photo | P Jawahar)
OPS wins legal battle in Madras HC, dual leadership to continue in AIADMK for now
Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez (Fie | AFP)
ED to name Jacqueline Fernandez as accused in conman money laundering case
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Aasawari Kulkarni, Feminism in India)
'You wore sexually provocative dress': Kerala court's remark on attire of harassment case plainant

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp