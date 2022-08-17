Home Entertainment Malayalam

Lal Jose film Solomante Theneechakal gets trailer

A screengrab from the trailer (Photo | YouTube)

By Express News Service

After a ‘director’s trailer’ that showed Lal Jose introducing the world of his new film Solomante Theneechakal, he has released the final trailer that centres on two female cops and their professional and personal lives. 

Vincy Aloshious and Darshana S Nair play police constables, while Joju George shows up as the titular Solomon, a circle inspector.

Produced by Lal Jose’s LJ Films banner, Solomante Theneechakal also stars Shambu Menon, Johny Antony and Manikandan Achari, among others. Supposedly a thriller, the film has a story and screenplay by PG Prajeesh. 

Ajmal Sabu is the director of photography, with Ranjan Abraham as the editor. Vidyasagar composed the music to the lyrics by Vinayak Sasikumar and Vayalar Sarathchandra Varma.

The film hits theatres on Thursday.

