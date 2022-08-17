Home Entertainment Malayalam

Tovino Thomas, Madonna Sebastian sign action thriller 'Identity'

Co-director Akhil Paul, who made his debut with Forensic, tells us he hopes to be more ambitious with his second feature.

Published: 17th August 2022 08:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2022 08:58 AM   |  A+A-

Madonna Sebastian and Tovino Thomas with others.

Madonna Sebastian and Tovino Thomas with others.

By Sajin Shrijith
Express News Service

After Forensic, filmmaking duo Akhil Paul and Anas Khan are reteaming with Tovino Thomas for 'Identity', an action thriller. Madonna Sebastian has signed on to play the female lead. Akhil tells Cinema Express that, unlike Forensic, Identity will be heavy on action, adding that it’s an original idea and not a sequel to Forensic, as some speculated at the time of the announcement. Filming will commence next year.

“There is a small investigation track in Identity, but another character will handle it, not Tovino,” says Akhil, who made his directorial debut with Forensic. Before that, he had written the script of Prithviraj-Tovino starrer 7th Day. “Identity will be shot on a bigger budget, more than Forensic. We plan to shoot in Ernakulam, Coimbatore, Bengaluru, and Mauritius. We have completed the scripting and have clarity on the final shooting script. That’s why we announced the project so soon.” 

Produced by Ragam Movies and Raju Malliath in association with Century Kochumon, the project was born out of Akhil and Tovino’s wish to work together again. “After Forensic, it took us two years to narrate the script to Tovino. During Forensic’s release, we had casually mentioned collaborating again, if not immediately. Tovino liked the script; we found it to be mutually exciting and thought of making it as our next.” 

Akhil believes that Identity’s core themes will appeal to non-Malayali audiences too. He also hopes to do something comparatively better than Forensic, recently remade in Hindi under the same name starring Radhika Apte and Vikrant Massey. The former essays the character played by Mamta Mohandas in the original.

Despite the encouraging acceptance of the Malayalam version and the remake interest, Akhil wishes Forensic had enjoyed a longer theatrical run, cut short by the pandemic. “Hopefully, we’ll get to do with Identity what we couldn’t with Forensic.” 

Akhil and Anas aim to execute Identity on a bigger scale than Forensic and plan to proceed with the casting with pan-Indian ambitions in mind. As of now, Tovino and Madonna are the confirmed cast members. “Madonna is already familiar to Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu audiences. Besides Tovino and Madonna, we are thinking of another integral character for which we are yet to cast. We think it will be interesting if it’s a name familiar to other language audiences too.”

 Aside from the remaining cast members, the makers are yet to finalise the technical crew, the details to be announced later.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Akhil Paul Anas Khan Tovino Thomas Madonna Sebastian Identity
India Matters
Indian flag (File Photo | PTI)
Where are we: 75 years after Independence?
AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam pays floral tribute to former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, late J Jayalalithaa. (Photo | P Jawahar)
OPS wins legal battle in Madras HC, dual leadership to continue in AIADMK for now
Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez (Fie | AFP)
ED to name Jacqueline Fernandez as accused in conman money laundering case
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Aasawari Kulkarni, Feminism in India)
'You wore sexually provocative dress': Kerala court's remark on attire of harassment case plainant

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp