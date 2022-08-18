Anikha Surendran to headline Oh My Darling

Home Entertainment Malayalam

Anikha Surendran, who debuted as a child actor and established herself as a familiar face in Tamil and Malayalam cinema, will headline Oh My Darling. Production kicked off with a formal pooja ceremony on Wednesday. 

Alfred D Samuel will direct the film, scripted by Jinesh K Joy and produced by Manoj Sreekanta under the banner of Ash Tree Ventures. Oh My Darling also stars Melvin G Babu, Mukesh, Lena, Johny Antony, Manju Pillai, Vijayaraghavan, Srikanth Murali, Nandu, and Shyamaprasad, among others. 

Shaan Rahman is the composer, while Ansar Shah handles the camera. Lijo Paul is on board as the editor.

