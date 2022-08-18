Mammootty’s thriller with B Unnikrishnan gets title

By Express News Service

We had earlier reported that director B Unnikrishnan is teaming up with Mammootty for a thriller, the title of which has now been revealed as Christopher. Scripted by Udayakrishna (Pulimurugan), Christopher has Mammootty enacting a police officer. The poster comes with the tagline ‘Biography of a Vigilante Cop’. Sneha, Amala Paul and Aishwarya Lakshmi play the female leads. The film also stars Shine Tom Chacko, Dileesh Pothan, and Siddique, among others. Vinay Rai (Doctor, Thupparivalan) has been cast as the principal antagonist in the film, which marks the actor’s maiden Malayalam project. Operation Java-fame Faiz Siddik is the director of photography, with Justin Varghese working on the music. B Unnikrishnan’s frequent collaborator Manoj is handling editing duties.