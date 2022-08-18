Home Entertainment Malayalam

Mammootty’s thriller with B Unnikrishnan gets title

We had earlier reported that director B Unnikrishnan is teaming up with Mammootty for a thriller, the title of which has now been revealed as Christopher. 

Published: 18th August 2022 07:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2022 07:42 AM   |  A+A-

Poster of Mammooty starrer 'Christopher'

By Express News Service

We had earlier reported that director B Unnikrishnan is teaming up with Mammootty for a thriller, the title of which has now been revealed as Christopher. 

Scripted by Udayakrishna (Pulimurugan), Christopher has Mammootty enacting a police officer. The poster comes with the tagline ‘Biography of a Vigilante Cop’.

Sneha, Amala Paul and Aishwarya Lakshmi play the female leads. The film also stars Shine Tom Chacko, Dileesh Pothan, and Siddique, among others.

Vinay Rai (Doctor, Thupparivalan) has been cast as the principal antagonist in the film, which marks the actor’s maiden Malayalam project.

Operation Java-fame Faiz Siddik is the director of photography, with Justin Varghese working on the music. B Unnikrishnan’s frequent collaborator Manoj is handling editing duties.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Christopher Mammootty B Unnikrishnan
India Matters
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
India needs to address the big fat ‘C’ in the room
Senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar. (File photo| PTI)
BJP to reopen irrigation scam case to corner Ajit Pawar
Bilkis Bano with her family. (File| EPS)
Bilkis Bano case: Gujarat govt relied on 1992 remission policy to free convicts
A bus plying with flex board seeking financial help for Shyamjith
In Kerala, private bus owners pool in day’s earnings to help accident victim

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp