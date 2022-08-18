Nivin Pauly-Rosshan Andrrews film 'Saturday Night' gets first look

By Express News Service

After Kayamkulam Kochunni, director Rosshan Andrrews is teaming up again with Nivin Pauly, this time for a fun-packed entertainer titled Saturday Night. Nivin is joined by Aju Varghese, Saiju Kurup, Siju Wilson, Saniya Iyappan, Grace Antony and Malavika Sreenath.

The film’s extended title is ‘Saturday Night with Kirukkanum Koottukaarum’. Written by Naveen Bhaskar, it has Nivin playing a character named Stanley.

Sharing the first look poster on his social media, Nivin wrote, “Get ready for the madness and fun… Here comes Stanley & Friends. Presenting the first look poster of my next – Saturday Night. A beautiful tale of friendship, love, and laughter, directed by dear Rosshan Andrrews, written by Naveen Bhaskar.”

Produced by Vinayaka Ajith under the banner of Ajith Vinayaka films, Saturday Night has Aslam K Purayil (Salute) as director of photography, Jakes Bejoy as composer, and T Shivanandeeswaran (Theeran Adhigaram Ondru) as editor.

