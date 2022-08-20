Tovino-Nimisha’s Dr Biju feature begins filming

By Express News Service

The filming for Adrishya Jalakangal, the upcoming film starring Tovino Thomas and Indrans in the lead roles, commenced on Thursday. While making this announcement, the makers shared a video which featured actors holding the clapboard with a focus on their eyes. The tweet read, “They say the eyes are Mirrors of our soul... Here, we begin a journey for our soul and the world that we seek and live in! #AdrishyaJalakangal shoot begins.” Directed by Dr Biju Kumar, the film also stars Nimisha Sajayan in an important role, is produced by Radhika Lavu under the banner An Ellanar Films Production in association with Tovino Thomas Production and Mythri Movie Makers.