Jithin Issac Thomas’ 'Attention Please' to release on Aug 26

Karthik Subbaraj, the director and producer, announced that his banner, Stone Benchers, is making its debut in the Malayalam film industry by presenting the feature titled Attention Please.

Poster of Jithin Issac Thomas' 'Attention Please'.

By Express News Service

Written and directed by Jithin Issac Thomas, the film will release in theatres on August 26. Actors Vishnu Govind and Athira Kallingal play the lead role. The film is likely to have its digital release later on Netflix.
Billed as a thriller drama, Attention Please is produced by Kaarthekeyen Santhanam and Nithyan Martin.

Attention Please was one of the Malayalam films selected for official screening at the 25th International Film Festival of Kerala and 18th Chennai International Film Festival. The film addresses caste discrimination through the story of the central character, Hari, played by Vishnu Govindan.

Speaking about the film, in an earlier conversation with Cinema Express, Jithin said that cinema is a backdrop, and the five main characters are young trainees working across various filmmaking departments. “One of them happens to belong to the lower class.

He is unemployed and surviving with the help of his friends’ support. But he is a storyteller with a talent for writing scripts. However, he is denied these opportunities due to false promises. When he has had enough, he decides to react,” he added.

The technical crew includes music composer Arun Vijay, director of photography Himal Mohan and editor Rohit VS Variyath. Attention Please also stars Sreejith B, Anand Manmadhan, Jobin paul and Jicky Paul.

