Murali Gopy releases Theerppu track, his maiden composition

By Express News Service

Ahead of the release of his new writing effort Theerppu, which marks his debut as music composer, Murali Gopy released a track composed by him. Sharing the song titled Raavil, the actor-scenarist wrote, “Though unschooled, the urge to make music has always been an integral part of my creative scape. There always had been this primordial whistler within me, who’d invent tunes and beatbox them in the absolute privateness of being.”

Calling it “pure happenstance,” Murali added, “It is nothing less than a miracle, and nothing more than providence giving a turbo thrust to a very deep wish.”

He concluded the note by thanking director Rathish Ambat and singer Sayanora Phillip, who crooned the song. He also thanked composer Gopi Sundar for “the impeccable arrangement support, during the making of the song.”

“Every recording with him, ever since my association with him both as a writer and as a singer, has been a lesson for me towards this effort.”

Murali informed that Raavil is the first of the two songs of Theerppu composed by him, explaining that “along with its AV, it encapsulates the theme, treatment and genre of the movie.”

