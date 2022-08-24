Home Entertainment Malayalam

Prithviraj-starrer Vilayath Buddha to start in October

We had earlier reported about Prithviraj starring in Vilayath Buddha, the big-screen adaptation of GR Indugopan’s novel of the same name.

Published: 24th August 2022 09:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2022 09:34 AM   |  A+A-

Malyalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran

Malyalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran

By Express News Service

We had earlier reported about Prithviraj starring in Vilayath Buddha, the big-screen adaptation of GR Indugopan’s novel of the same name. Produced by Urvasi Theatres, the film would mark the directorial debut of Jayan Nambiar, a former associate of late filmmaker Sachy.

Vilayath Buddha is set to go on floors from the first week of October in Idukki. Earlier in the day, producer Sandip Senan of Urvasi Theatres took to social media to share photos of him welcoming Prithviraj to the team.

Vilayath Buddha is adapted from the script by GR Indugopan and Rajesh Pinnadan. It revolves around two characters, an older man named Bhaskaran Master and his protege, a smuggler named Double Mohanan. The central conflict revolves around the two men trying to claim ownership of a sandalwood tree planted by the former.

While Prithviraj will play the latter, the makers have still not revealed who will play the part of Bhaskaran Master. Anu Mohan and Shammy Thilakan are also part of the cast. Aravind Kashyap, known for his works in Kannada cinema, such as 777 Charlie and Bell Bottom, has signed on as the cinematographer.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Prithviraj Vilayath Buddha Urvasi Theatres Jayan Nambiar
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Adani Group to acquire 29.18 per cent stake in NDTV, launches open offer
Telangana BJP MLA T Raja Singh (File photo | EPS)
BJP suspends its Telangana MLA Raja Singh arrested for alleged remarks against Prophet
Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia at a press conference at his residence, in New Delhi, Monday, Aug 22, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Excise Policy row: CBI to summon 11 babus caught in liquor scam web, Centre suspends senior bureaucrats
Security personnel baton charge to disperse Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) and Bihar Teacher Eligibility Test (BTET) qualified candidates. (Photo | PTI)
Nitish government faces heat as Bihar official thrashes teaching job aspirant holding tricolour

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp