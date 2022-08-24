Prithviraj-starrer Vilayath Buddha to start in October

By Express News Service

We had earlier reported about Prithviraj starring in Vilayath Buddha, the big-screen adaptation of GR Indugopan’s novel of the same name. Produced by Urvasi Theatres, the film would mark the directorial debut of Jayan Nambiar, a former associate of late filmmaker Sachy.

Vilayath Buddha is set to go on floors from the first week of October in Idukki. Earlier in the day, producer Sandip Senan of Urvasi Theatres took to social media to share photos of him welcoming Prithviraj to the team.

Vilayath Buddha is adapted from the script by GR Indugopan and Rajesh Pinnadan. It revolves around two characters, an older man named Bhaskaran Master and his protege, a smuggler named Double Mohanan. The central conflict revolves around the two men trying to claim ownership of a sandalwood tree planted by the former.

While Prithviraj will play the latter, the makers have still not revealed who will play the part of Bhaskaran Master. Anu Mohan and Shammy Thilakan are also part of the cast. Aravind Kashyap, known for his works in Kannada cinema, such as 777 Charlie and Bell Bottom, has signed on as the cinematographer.

