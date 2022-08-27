Shine, Roshan set to star in director Marthandan’s next
Roshan Mathew and Shine Tom Chacko are set to play the lead roles in director G Marthandan’s next. The director has made films like Daivathinte Swantham Cleetus, Acha Dhin, Paavada and Johny Johny Yes Appa.
Marthandan’s upcoming film, which is yet to be titled, is scripted by Ratheesh Ravi of Ishq-fame. It is produced by Sujith Balan under the banner of SB Films. The makers had recently released a casting call for the female lead.
Roshan Mathew, last seen in the Hindi film Darlings, has Chathuram and Oru Thekkan Thallu Case coming up. Shine Tom Chacko, meanwhile, is part of several upcoming projects like Padavettu, Djinn, Roy, and Velleppam.