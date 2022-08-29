Home Entertainment Malayalam

WATCH | Basil Joseph's 'Palthu Janwar' trailer out

The film is directed by debutant Sangeeth P Rajan, and backed by Fahadh Faasil, Dileesh Pothan and Syam Pushkaran under Bhavana Studios. 

Published: 29th August 2022 07:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2022 07:19 PM   |  A+A-

A still from the trailer of 'Palthu Janwar' (YouTube screengrab)

A still from the trailer of 'Palthu Janwar' (YouTube screengrab)

By Express News Service

The trailer of Palthu Janwar, the upcoming Malayalam film starring Basil Joseph in the lead role, was released by the makers on social media on Saturday. The film stars Basil Joseph in the lead role.

Certified U, the film is set to hit the theatres on September 2. It is directed by debutant Sangeeth P Rajan, and backed by Fahadh Faasil, Dileesh Pothan and Syam Pushkaran under Bhavana Studios. 

The trailer gives a glimpse of the film, which is set in a large panchayat where each household has an animal. Basil plays the role of Prasoon, a new Livestock Inspector, for whom the panchayat has been waiting for. The film seems to have a prominent theme of domestic animals and a conflict that arises in the place.

Besides Basil, Palthu Janwar also stars Indrans, Johny Antony, Dileesh Pothan, Shammy Thilakan, Sruthy Suresh, Unnimaya Prasad, Jaya Kurup, Athira Harikumar, Thankam Mohan, Kiran Peethambaran, Siby Thomas, and  Joji John. 

Written by Vinoy Thomas and Aneesh Anjali, the music is composed by Justin Varghese, with cinematography by Renadive. Kiran Das has edited the film.

This article originally appeared on cinemaexpress.com

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Palthu Janwar Basil Joseph Malayalam film Bhavana Studios Palthu Janwar Trailer
India Matters
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia at the Vasundhara branch of Punjab National Bank amid a search of his bank locker by CBI in Ghaziabad on August 30, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
CBI officials search Sisodia's bank locker in Ghaziabad
Rescue operations underway after a landslide was triggered by heavy rains during ongoing monsoon season, at aKanjar village in Kerala's Idukki district, Monday. (Photo | PTI)
Heavy rains continue to lash central Kerala
TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
ED summons TMC's Abhishek Banerjee in 'coal smuggling scam'
Union Minister Smriti Irani (Photo | EPS)
UP: Amethi lekhpal, who failed to recognise Smriti Irani over phone, faces probe

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp