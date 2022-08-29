WATCH | Basil Joseph's 'Palthu Janwar' trailer out

By Express News Service

The trailer of Palthu Janwar, the upcoming Malayalam film starring Basil Joseph in the lead role, was released by the makers on social media on Saturday. The film stars Basil Joseph in the lead role.

Certified U, the film is set to hit the theatres on September 2. It is directed by debutant Sangeeth P Rajan, and backed by Fahadh Faasil, Dileesh Pothan and Syam Pushkaran under Bhavana Studios.

The trailer gives a glimpse of the film, which is set in a large panchayat where each household has an animal. Basil plays the role of Prasoon, a new Livestock Inspector, for whom the panchayat has been waiting for. The film seems to have a prominent theme of domestic animals and a conflict that arises in the place.

Besides Basil, Palthu Janwar also stars Indrans, Johny Antony, Dileesh Pothan, Shammy Thilakan, Sruthy Suresh, Unnimaya Prasad, Jaya Kurup, Athira Harikumar, Thankam Mohan, Kiran Peethambaran, Siby Thomas, and Joji John.

Written by Vinoy Thomas and Aneesh Anjali, the music is composed by Justin Varghese, with cinematography by Renadive. Kiran Das has edited the film.

This article originally appeared on cinemaexpress.com

