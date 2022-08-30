First look poster of Bhavana-Sharafudheen starrer 'Ntikkakkakkoru Premondarnn' released 

By Express News Service

The first look of Ntikkakkakkoru Premondarnn starring Bhavana and Sharafudheen has been released. The film marks the former’s comeback to Malayalam cinema after a long gap. Her last Malayalam release was Adam Joan in 2017.

Ntikkakkakkoru Premondarnn is directed by debutant Adhil Maimoonath Asharaf. He has also scripted and edited the film. Vivek Bharathan has worked on the additional screenplay and dialogues. Arun Rushdie is the cinematographer while music is composed jointly by Paul Mathews, Nishant Ramteke and Joker Blues.

The film also stars Anarkali Nazar, Ashokan, and Shebin Benson in key roles. It is produced by Renish Abdulkhader and Rajesh Krishna under the banner of Bonhomie Entertainments and London Talkies, respectively.

