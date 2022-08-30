Home Entertainment Malayalam

First look poster of Bhavana-Sharafudheen starrer 'Ntikkakkakkoru Premondarnn' released 

'Ntikkakkakkoru Premondarnn' is directed by debutant Adhil Maimoonath Asharaf. He has also scripted and edited the film.

Published: 30th August 2022 07:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2022 07:45 AM   |  A+A-

First look poster of 'Ntikkakkakkoru Premondarnn'.

By Express News Service

The first look of Ntikkakkakkoru Premondarnn starring Bhavana and Sharafudheen has been released. The film marks the former’s comeback to Malayalam cinema after a long gap. Her last Malayalam release was Adam Joan in 2017.

Ntikkakkakkoru Premondarnn is directed by debutant Adhil Maimoonath Asharaf. He has also scripted and edited the film. Vivek Bharathan has worked on the additional screenplay and dialogues. Arun Rushdie is the cinematographer while music is composed jointly by Paul Mathews, Nishant Ramteke and Joker Blues.

The film also stars Anarkali Nazar, Ashokan, and Shebin Benson in key roles. It is produced by Renish Abdulkhader and Rajesh Krishna under the banner of Bonhomie Entertainments and London Talkies, respectively.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ntikkakkakkoru Premondarnn Bhavana Sharafudheen
India Matters
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia at the Vasundhara branch of Punjab National Bank amid a search of his bank locker by CBI in Ghaziabad on August 30, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
CBI officials search Sisodia's bank locker in Ghaziabad
Rescue operations underway after a landslide was triggered by heavy rains during ongoing monsoon season, at aKanjar village in Kerala's Idukki district, Monday. (Photo | PTI)
Heavy rains continue to lash central Kerala
TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
ED summons TMC's Abhishek Banerjee in 'coal smuggling scam'
Union Minister Smriti Irani (Photo | EPS)
UP: Amethi lekhpal, who failed to recognise Smriti Irani over phone, faces probe

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp