Sunny Wayne, Shane Nigam team up for crime drama 'Vela'

Shane Nigam and Sunny Wayne are teaming up for a new film titled Vela. Its title poster featuring a monkey and an ox has been shared by actor Mammootty through social media.

The superstar’s close associate S George is producing the film under the banner of Cyn-Cyl Celluloid. It is directed by Syam Sasi and scripted by M Sajas, who earlier penned the Asif Ali-starrer Mandharam.

Billed as a crime drama, Vela is centered around a police control room in Palakkad. Shane Nigam plays a constable’s role, which is a first in his career. 

Siddharth Bharathan and Aditi Balan essay other major roles in the film. 

