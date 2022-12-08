Home Entertainment Malayalam

Prithviraj joins Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff movie 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'

Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran will be a part of Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff’s upcoming action film 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran in 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'

By Express News Service

Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran will be a part of Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff’s upcoming action film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

Making the announcement on Wednesday, Akshay took to Instagram and posted a poster of the film featuring Prithviraj. “The #BadeMiyanChoteMiyan family just got bigger and how! Welcome on board this crazy action rollercoaster, @therealprithvi . Let’s rock it buddy!” Akshay captioned the post. Prithviraj will be playing a character named Kabir in the film, and further details are kept under wraps.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan will be helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar of Tiger Zinda Hain, Sultan and Bharat fame. The 1998 hit Bade Miyan Chote Miyan featured Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda in lead roles along with Raveena Tandon, Ramya Krishna, Anupam Kher, and Paresh Rawal. It was directed by David Dhawan. turned out to be a huge hit.

