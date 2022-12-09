Home Entertainment Malayalam

Basil Joseph wins best director for 'Minnal Murali' at Asian Academy Creative Awards 2022

Tovino Thomas in 'Minnal Murali'

Tovino Thomas in 'Minnal Murali' (Photo| Twitter)

By PTI

SINGAPORE: Malayalam filmmaker Basil Joseph has won the best director award at the Asian Academy Creative Awards 2022 for his Netflix superhero movie "Minnal Murali."

The 32-year-old director said he feels proud to be a part of the Malayalam film industry and to represent India on an international stage.

"I feel overwhelmed and honoured to be declared as the Best Director among 16 countries at the Asian Academy Awards 2022. Today, I feel prouder than ever to be a part of the Malayalam movie industry and to represent India on this stage," Joseph posted on Twitter following his win last night.

The annual award gala, honouring the creative excellence of artists from the Asia-Pacific region, took place here last night.

"Minnal Murali" premiered on Netflix on December 24, 2021, in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi and English.

The plot revolves around a tailor, who gains special power after being struck by lightning. But to become the superhero of his hometown, he must take down an unexpected foe.

The film features Tovino Thomas, Guru Somasundaram, Aju Varghese, Baiju, Femina George, Sneha Babu and P Balachandran. It opened to positive reviews upon its release.

Indian cinematographer Shreya Dev Dube won the best cinematography trophy for her work in Anil Kapoor and Harshvardhan Kapoor-starrer Netflix thriller "Thar."

"It's a good feeling to be recognised as the best DOP by the @asianacademycreativeawards 2022 for Thar. Thank you!," she posted on Instagram.

Directed by Raj Singh Chaudhary, "Thar" was released on Netflix in May.

Other winners at the Asian Academy Creative Awards 2022 were Japan's 'Akakusa Kid' (best feature film); Korea's Jung Hae-in (best actor) for his role in D.P. and Philippines' Jodi Chrissie Sta. Maria (best actress) for 'The Broken Marriage Vow.'

Taiwan won both best actor and actress in a supporting role for Wu Kang Ren in Netflix's 'Light The Night' and a posthumous victory for Liou Yiin-Shang for 'Still Me,' respectively.

