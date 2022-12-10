Malayalam director Basil Joseph wins big at Asian Academy Creative Awards

By Express News Service

Basil Joseph, who directed Minnal Murali, the super-hit Malayalam film, was awarded the Best Director Award at the Asian Academy Creative Awards 2022.

The annual award festival is organised in December as part of the Singapore Media Festival. The awards are presented to recognise excellence in the film and television industry across 16 nations in the Asia Pacific region.

After bagging the award, the filmmaker took to his Instagram handle to express his gratitude. In the post he wrote, “I feel overwhelmed and honoured to be declared as the Best Director among 16 countries at the Asian Academy Awards 2022 here in Singapore.

Today, I feel prouder than ever to be a part of the Malayalam movie industry and to represent India on this stage. I am convinced that this recognition has brought us one step closer to the global stage. Here’s a huge heartfelt hug to our producers, Netflix, actors, writers, cinematographer and the entire cast and crew- thank you for believing in me. This superhero wouldn’t have emerged without you!”

The film released on Netflix in December 2021. It has Tovino Thomas as an ordinary man who turns into a superhero after being struck by a bolt of lightning that bestows him with special powers. The film also stars Tamil actor Guru Somasundaram, Harisree Ashokan, and Aju Varghese in pivotal roles.

