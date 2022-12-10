Home Entertainment Malayalam

Manju Warrier’s 'Ayisha' gets a release date

Ayisha, the upcoming Malayalam film starring Manju Warrier, is set to release on January 20, 2023.
Earlier, the film was censored with a clean U certificate.

Actress Manju Warrier. (Photo | Melton Antony, EPS)

By Express News Service

Ayisha is produced by filmmaker Zakariya with Shamsudheen MT, Harris Desom, PB Anish and Zakariya Vavad. Directed by debutant Aamir Pallikkal, the film has Manju play the titular role, a Malayali moving to a gulf country. The film was shot in the Middle East.

Billed as a multilingual and cross-cultural family entertainer, the film will be released in multiple languages, including Arabic, Tamil, Hindi, English, Kannada and Telugu.

Ashif Kakkodi, who wrote Halal Love Story and the upcoming Momo In Dubai, has penned the script. The film’s technical crew includes cinematographer Vishnu Sharma, editor Appu N Bhattathiri and music composer M Jayachandran.

