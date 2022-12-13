Mammootty feels overwhelmed by response for 'Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam' at IFFK 

Home Entertainment Malayalam

Lijo Jose Pellissery, whose films of late have been a regular presence at the IFFK, attended the premiere of Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam and interacted with the delegates post-screening.

The highly-anticipated Mammootty-Lijo Jose Pellissery film Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam had its world premiere on Monday at the ongoing 27th IFFK. The film has been getting extraordinary responses ever since. Delegates who watched the film have been pouring in excellent feedback about it on social media.

Overwhelmed by all the responses, Mammootty took to social media to share a note thanking everyone for the reviews. Along with sharing a new poster, he wrote, "Truly overwhelmed by all the responses & reviews of Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam from IFFK."

Lijo Jose Pellissery, whose films of late have been a regular presence at the IFFK, attended the premiere of Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam and interacted with the delegates post-screening. The film is also set to have two more screenings -- December 13 at noon in Arieplex Audi 01 and December 14 at 9:30 AM in Ajanta theatre.

According to IFFK, Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam "follows a drama troupe returning from their pilgrimage in their bus, eventually falling asleep after a good meal. The lead character James hastily stops the bus to retreat into a village, where he attaches himself to the soul of Sundaram, living his life as Sundaram all of a sudden, caught between the act are the two families who can only watch from the frontlines, unwittingly attending to his presence. Slowly coming to terms that he's indwelling James, Sundaram is left shaken that life itself had gone ahead without him."

Produced by Mammootty's home banner, Mammootty Kampany, the film also stars Ramya Pandian, Ashokan, and Rajesh Sharma.

