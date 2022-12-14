'RDX' set to roll on December 15

Vignesh Madhu By

Express News Service

We had earlier reported about Shane Nigam, Antony Varghese, and Neeraj Madhav teaming up for RDX, directed by debutant Nahas Hidayath. Produced by Sophia Paul’s Weekend Blockbusters, the film is set to go on floors on December 15 in Kochi. Though the makers had planned to begin shooting in August, they had to drop plans because of Antony Varghese’s injury and unsuitable weather.

RDX, billed as an action-packed entertainer, is scripted by Shabas Rasheed and Adarsh Sukumaran. The film is named after its principal characters Robert, Dony, and Xavier, which will be played by Shane Nigam, Antony, and Neeraj Madhav, respectively. Said to be a youth-based thriller set in West Kochi, the film revolves around a bunch of friends.

While predominantly a thriller, the script is said to have humour, romance, and emotional elements too. Mahima Nambiar and Aima Rosmy Sebastian have been roped in as the female leads. The cast also includes Lal, Baiju Santhosh, Shammi Thilakan, Maala Parvathy, and Nishant Sagar.

RDX will be heavy on action, with the use of martial arts being an integral factor. National award-winning stunt duo Anbariv (KGF, Kaithi, and Vikram) has been signed for action choreography. Sam CS (Kaithi, Vikram Vedha) is on board as the composer, with lyrics by Manu Manjith. Alex J Pulickal (Action Hero Biju, Driving Licence) is the director of photography, and Richard Kevin (Vikram Vedha, Suzhal) is in charge of editing.

