Home Entertainment Malayalam

Joju George, Suraj Venjaramoodu to star in 'Narayaneente Moonaanmakkal'

Joju George, Suraj Venjaramoodu, and Alencier Ley Lopez are coming together for a new film titled Narayaneente Moonaanmakkal.

Published: 15th December 2022 11:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2022 11:05 AM   |  A+A-

Indian actor Joju George

Indian actor Joju George

By Express News Service

Joju George, Suraj Venjaramoodu, and Alencier Ley Lopez are coming together for a new film titled Narayaneente Moonaanmakkal. Written and directed by debutant Sharan Venugopal, the film is billed as a family-comedy entertainer. The makers officially announced the project on Tuesday by releasing a title poster featuring three young boys.

Sharan's diploma film Oru Paathiraa Swapnam Pole, starring Nadiya Modiu and Garrgi Ananthan, won the award for Best Film on Family Values at the 67th National Film Awards.

The 37-minute film, which is available on YouTube, was also screened at many international film festivals, including IFFI and IDSFFK.

Sharan's feature film debut Narayaneente Moonaanmakkal has National award winner Appu Prabhakar as the cinematographer. Music is composed by Rahul Raj and edits are handled by Jyoti Swaroop Panda. The film is produced by Jemini Phukan.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Narayaneente Moonaanmakkal Joju George Suraj Venjaramoodu IFFI Malayalam cinema
India Matters
Sabarimala. (File Photo)
In 28 days, Sabarimala revenue touches Rs 148 crore
Visuals of the fire caused by a blast in the airconditioner unit of a residential building in Choolaimedu, Chennai. (Photos | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Man charred to death in Chennai's Choolaimedu after AC blast triggers fire
L-R: The heads of the Congress' Nagaland unit Kewekhape Therie, Meghalaya unit Vincent Pala, and Tripura unit Birajit Sinha. (Photos | Twitter)
Congress has a mountain to climb ahead of elections in Nagaland, Meghalaya, Tripura
Extortion by cops: Bengaluru citizens wary of staying out late

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp